Early voting begins Monday in San Diego County

1.9 million mail-in ballots will be sent out to registered voters in San Diego County.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The presidential election is just weeks away and Monday marks the beginning of early voting in San Diego.

Nearly two million mail-in ballots will be sent out Monday to all registered local voters. Voters who prefer to vote in person will also be able to vote at the San Diego Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa starting Monday.

San Diego Registrar of Voters Michael Vu reminds voters who are filling out a mail-in ballot to use a black or blue ink pen, seal the ballot envelope properly and make sure you sign the envelope.

"Inside that mail ballot packet is your 'I Voted' sticker," said Vu. "That's going to be the safer approach because [of the] pandemic."

Starting Tuesday, voters can drop off their mail-in ballot at 126 different ballot drop off locations.

Voters can also mail it back through the post office. San Diego voters do not need to put a stamp on the envelope.

"I know there's a lot of national conversations about the US Postal Service or our ability to handle mail-in ballots," said Vu. "Let me just say that in our case, here in San Diego County, this is where we are strongly suited. Voters are used to voting [by] mail-in ballots."

But if you prefer to vote in person, starting Monday the Registrar of Voters office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for early voting.

Voters can also go to their assigned polling location from Oct. 31- Nov. 4. You can find that location on the back of your sample ballot and voter information pamphlet or you can look it up online.

"Make sure you anticipate to bring your mask, make sure you anticipate social distancing and make sure you bring patience," said Vu.