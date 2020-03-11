Election 2020 live updates: Latest news and results

This story provides updates on California's election news and results, as well as the latest national election information.

SAN DIEGO — This page features key election information that will be continually updated. You will also find real-time 2020 California election results as they come in once the polls close on November 3. Download the CBS 8 app (Google Play | Apple devices) to receive alerts as the numbers come in.

The most recent updates will be placed at the top.

11:56 a.m.



To commemorate Election Day and encourage everyone to vote, many national retailers are offering discounts or food freebies to celebrate.

11:50 a.m.



The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System and North County Transit District will host the region's third "Free Ride Day" Tuesday, making all fixed-route bus and rail services free for everyone to use throughout San Diego County, ensuring residents are able to reach their polling place and exercise their right to vote.

10:00 a.m.



In-person voting in San Diego County is available Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Registrar of Voters and at one of the 235 super polling places around the county. Here is some important information you need to know before heading to the polls.

9:20 a.m.

More than 1.1 million ballots have been received by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters and nearly 60,000 residents have voted early in-person as of Monday, well more than double when compared to this point in the 2016 presidential election.

Of the 1.95 million registered voters in the county, 1,114,627 had already turned in their ballots as of Election Day eve.