First-time voters cast their ballot in their first election

News 8's First-Time Voters describe the election process as an 'emotional rollercoaster'

SAN DIEGO — First-time voters cast their ballot for the first time ever in an unprecedented election.

News 8 has been following San Diego County First-Time Voters since October 2019 to document their journey on the election process.

While many were excited and energized about the election in the beginning, a year later many say it has been a rollercoaster of emotions.

Follow all the election news and results for races, measures, and propositions that affect San Diego County in the November 2020 election.