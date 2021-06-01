Jon Ossoff thanks Georgia 'for electing me to serve you' | Watch live

Here's the latest from the historic runoffs.

ATLANTA — One of Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff races has been called and the other remains in limbo Wednesday morning.

The Associated Press projected Rev. Raphael Warnock as the winner of the race against Republican incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler. The win will make Warnock the first Black senator elected in Georgia.

The other runoff, which is between incumbent Sen. David Perdue and his Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, remains too close to call. In that race, the margin early Wednesday was still within the .5% cutoff to allow Perdue to request a recount, and his campaign signaled it would do so.

Election officials said things ran smoothly in most Georgia counties, even throughout the day when voters went to the polls.

During the tabulation process, however, one of metro Atlanta's counties - DeKalb - reported they experienced technical issues, and that "the remaining 19,000 ballots must be manually scanned in order to be tabulated and added to the total vote count," said Erica Hamilton, the county's voter registration and elections director.

Just after 4 a.m., the county appeared to report its final results.

With that, only a handful of votes in some counties were believed to be waiting to be counted when work resumes on Wednesday.

The Georgia counting will conclude against the backdrop of a contentious day expected in Washington, where the formal counting of the Electoral College votes is being used as a kind of last stand by President Donald Trump in his challenge against the outcome.

11Alive will continue to monitor election updates as they come in on Wednesday. You can get live updates below.

(please note all times are Eastern)

8:10 a.m. | Jon Ossoff just spoke, phrasing his remarks in a way that did not explicitly declare victory over Sen. David Perdue, but certainly assumed victory:

.@ossoff 8:03am



"this campaign has been about health jobs and justice for the people of the State - those will be my guiding principles as I serve this state in the U.S. Senate."



Thanks the voters in Georgia. #11Alive — Cheryl Preheim (@CherylPreheim) January 6, 2021

8:00 a.m. | The Secretary of State's website updated just a short time ago with the official results. It hadn't shown any update in a few hours, but now shows these official numbers:

Raphael Warnock leading 50.61% to 49.39%, a raw lead of 53,430 votes out of 4,401,162 that were cast.

Jon Ossoff leads 50.19% to 49.81%, with a lead of 16,370 out of 4,401,064 votes.

7:50 a.m. | Raphael Warnock spoke to the TODAY Show this morning, and you can watch his interview below. Meanwhile, we'll be streaming Jon Ossoff's comments in the video player above in about 10 minutes.

“I can’t wait to get to work.”



Watch @SavannahGuthrie’s full interview with Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock), who defeated Republican Kelly Loeffler, NBC News projects, in one of two critical runoff elections in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/fm0OMrXGuc — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 6, 2021

7:35 a.m. | If you're just rousing yourself awake, here's the basic state of things:

Rev. Raphael Warnock has been projected the winner in the race against Sen. Kelly Loeffler. He leads by a bit more than 50,000 votes, around 1%.

Jon Ossoff leads Sen. David Perdue, but that race is considerably closer. His lead is about 16,000 votes, and falls within the less-than-.5% threshold that would allow Perdue to request a recount.

6:50 a.m. | 11Alive Anchor Shiba Russell highlights a really interesting dynamic that appears to have played out in these Senate races. The Republican with the most votes so far? Public Service Commission incumbent candidate Lauren "Bubba" McDonald.

It appears there was plenty of split ticket voting, with voters choosing the two Democrats and then McDonald, a Republican. Or even, with Warnock running ahead of Ossoff, potentially people who split their ticket Warnock-Perdue-McDonald.

It sounds obvious, but with millions of different people voting, you get lots of different kinds of votes.

Thousands of Democrats decided not to vote for the Public Service Commissioners race AT ALL. As of 4:55AM, Rev. Raphael Warnock got 84+K votes than the Democratic candidate for PSC, Daniel Blackman; Jon Ossoff with almost 66K more votes than Blackman. pic.twitter.com/ZERcrzPdAV — Shiba Russell (@ShibaRussell) January 6, 2021

6:15 a.m. | There was at least one point of contention overnight we know of that can be addressed, and that was the idea that Chatham County (Savannah) had stopped counting for some underhanded reason. That notion was echoed with a retweet by President Trump's press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany.

According to Gabriel Sterling in the Secretary of State's Office, they were simply done - only leaving mail-in ballots that had arrived yesterday to be counted today.

Chatham County didn’t just stop. They completed the counting of everything they have in. That includes Election Day, Advanced, & all of the absentees they had in. The last left will be the absentee by mail that came in today. #gapol — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) January 6, 2021

"They have continued to show a general ignorance and misunderstanding in how the systems work," Sterling told 11Alive's Jon Shirek last night. "In Chatham county they have two different boards - there's the registration board that deals with accepting the absentee ballots coming in and then there's a voting board that goes through and does the counting.

"So the elections board finished counting everything they have while the registration board was still working. There was a lag of about three hours. They basically said 'We're not going to make our staff sit around for three hours and wait for you, we'll come back and do it in the morning.'

"So there's nothing suspicious about it, this is the way it's done because they have a split board. I think they're the only county in the state that has that."

4:55 a.m. | There's not a lot left to count, but we do know there are 4,000 absentee ballots that will be counted starting at 8:30 a.m. in Fulton County, and at least some number of military and overseas ballots that can arrive by Friday as long as they were postmarked by yesterday.

The Military/Overseas vote is important. Ballots can arrive as late as Friday. People are overestimating the outstanding ballots. The total mil/overseas is estimated 17,000. Historically, 30% requested are never returned. We don't know how many have already been counted. — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) January 6, 2021

4:40 a.m. | And here's the basic rundown of things:

Georgia Update 4:23am

Sleep has been canceled

Ossoff's lead has grown to 16,370 votes

Warnock has won, now by 53,430 votes

Outstanding vote is largely from Democratic areas.

Estimated Military/Overseas ballots are 17,000 total, not outstanding. Looking like Democrats take Senate. — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) January 6, 2021

4:30 a.m. | It appears DeKalb County is done with its counting. 11Alive's Christie Diez reports the numbers: