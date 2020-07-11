How Measure E could benefit the Midway District

Dike Aniywo the Vice-Chair of the Midway-Pacific Planning Group was elated to see the expected passage of the measure, as it could jump start development.

SAN DIEGO — With the expected passage of Measure E, San Diegan’s voted to exclude the Midway District from the 30-foot building height limit. Back in 1972, San Diego voters passed a measure limiting buildings in the coastal zone to 30 feet.

Despite not having any coastal access, this includes the Midway/Sports Area in Central San Diego. Long-considered an area of urban blight, the district has seen little development in recent years.

“Unfortunately, in the 48 years since then, we’ve failed to see the sort of investment that we’re looking for,” said Dike Aniywo the Vice-Chair of the Midway-Pacific Planning Group “It was really just an effort to spark some of the redevelopment.”

Aniywo was elated to see the expected passage of the measure, as it could jump-start development in the neighborhood he lives in.

“We felt as though with the existing 30-foot height limit, it would be very difficult for anyone to come in and redevelop anywhere in this community.” He said.

Among the changes that the city hopes to achieve after the passage of Measure E is the redevelopment of the Sports Arena Site. Mayor Faulconer and other city leaders praised voters after the passage of the measure.

“The people of San Diego have removed one of the biggest barriers holding back the revitalization of the Midway District and in the process, took the very important first step towards the redevelopment of the Sports Arena site,” Faulconer said.

Today in San Diego, there is only one local ballot measure with bipartisan support from both parties. Republicans, Democrats and Independents agree — #vote Yes on Measure E! #YesOnE. pic.twitter.com/bmUVuERofn — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) November 3, 2020

Some of those in the community were disappointed to see the measure pass. Tom Mullaney of Save Coastal Access wanted to defend the thirty-foot height limit.

“It can be revitalized, but there’s no reason you need to go with tall, tall buildings to revitalize an area,” he says “Pacific Beach is nice, La Jolla is nice, Point Loma is nice.”

While redevelopment won’t happen overnight, Aniywo is confident that developers will see that San Diegans are eager to see the Midway district changed for the better.