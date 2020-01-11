How to report a problem at a polling place in California

Election fraud is a real thing and if you witness any violations of the California Elections Code, you can report it.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — As Election Day grows closer and people are already voting early and turning in mail-in ballots, people should be aware of the problems they might run into when trying to vote.

Election fraud and voter intimidation are real and people have their rights to vote without problems.

Some of the most common polling place violations, according to the California Secretary of State, include:

Electioneering within 100 feet of a polling place on Election Day – Elections Code section 18370

Electioneering during vote-by-mail voting – Elections Code section 18371

Receiving money, a gift, loan or any other valuable consideration for voting – Elections Code section 18521

Using or threatening to use any force, violence, or tactic of coercion or intimidation to compel another to vote or refrain from voting – Elections Code section 18540

Fraudulently voting in an election in which one is not entitled – Elections Code section 18560(a)

If anyone witnesses these violations or the others listed on the California Secretary of State's website, they can file a complaint with the Secretary of State or their local Federal U.S. Attorney's Office.

Resources to report Election Day violations:

If you have a tip about problems at your polling place, text ABC10 at 916-321-3310.