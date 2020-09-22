It's National Voter Registration Day! Here's how to register to vote in California

Here's some important information on the ways you can register to vote and some deadlines.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and Secretary of State Alex Padilla is encouraging all Californians to make sure they are registered to vote for the November 3, 2020 General Election.

“The 2020 General Election will be the most consequential election in a generation, and voter excitement is at a fever pitch,” said Secretary of State Alex Padilla. “But for the many eligible Californians who have yet to register, National Voter Registration Day is the perfect time to sign up. Californians can register to vote in a matter of minutes at RegisterToVote.ca.gov.”

“For the more than 21 million Californians who are already registered to vote, I encourage you to verify your registration status at VoterStatus.sos.ca.gov. Once you’ve confirmed that your voter registration, including your address, is up-to-date, sign up to track the status of your vote-by-mail ballot through California’s official “Where’s My Ballot?” tracking tool at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov," Padilla added.

Californians should update their voter registration if they:

move,

change their name, or

wish to change their political party preference.

Voting Begins on October 5, 2020:

All counties will begin mailing ballots to every active, registered voter in California.

Voters will be able to vote early, in-person at their county elections office.

Tips for Voters

Californians are encouraged to take the following steps to prepare for the General Election:

Check your voter registration at VoterStatus.sos.ca.gov

Update your voter registration if you’ve moved or changed your name at RegisterToVote.ca.gov

Sign-up for automatic updates on the status of your vote-by-mail ballot at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov

Voter Registration Deadline