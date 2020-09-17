Count Me In: Mail ballot drop-off locations doubled in San Diego County

There were 62 mail ballot drop off locations during the 2020 primary and now there are 126, including one at the Old Globe Theatre.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego County Registrar said since every registered voter in the state will receive a mail ballot, drop off locations have expanded to include YMCAs, libraries and now The Old Globe to make it easier for 1.87 million San Diego County registered voters to cast their ballot.

“Making it easier for folks to cast their ballot in this very important election is one way to be of service,” said Barry Edelstein, Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director, The Old Globe.

The Old Globe in Balboa Park may be dark because of the pandemic but they wanted to find a way to give back during the election.

“We are right in the beating heart of San Diego and easy to get to,” said Edelstein.

State law requires one mail ballot drop off location for every 15,000 registered voters. In March, the county opened 62 mail ballot drop off sites for a week, and now in the general election with fewer polling places and larger super polls opened three days before the election, the county expanded drop off sites to 126 and for 29 days from Oct. 6 to Election Day. All but one will be staffed during business hours and a monitor will make sure voters signed and sealed their ballots and are good to go.

“We are using locations that are hopefully strategic, well-known sites for voters to drop off their mail ballot,” said Michael Vu, San Diego County Registrar.

He said you can always mail your pre-paid postage ballot but drop off locations have been expanded to all county libraries and city libraries.

“Now we've added YMCAs, The Old Globe, VFWs, chamber of commerces and other public facilities,” said Vu.

The registrar said an electronic poll book will catch if you try to vote by mail and at the polls.

All are secure sites where you safely vote to avoid the crowds on Election Day.

“Our mission as a nonprofit is to contribute to the quality of life in San Diego,” said Edelstein.

San Diegans should receive their ballot the week of Oct. 5. It will have a list of all the drop off locations. The registrar is also working on an interactive way for you to look up the closest drop off location on its website.