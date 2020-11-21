Maricopa County certifies 2020 election results with unanimous vote

The four Republican and one Democratic members of the board agreed the results of the ballot count were accurate.

PHOENIX — The results of the presidential election in Maricopa County were certified Friday night in a unanimous vote.

The four Republican and one Democratic members of the board agreed the results of the ballot count were accurate, and that officials left 'no stone unturned' during a 2.5-hour review of the election.

President Donald Trump and his campaign continue to baselessly claim widespread voter fraud occurred, but no such cases were found in Maricopa County.

President-elect Joe Biden won Arizona by a margin of over 10,000 ballots in the heated race, flipping the state for a Democrat for the first time in 24 years.

A GOP bid to delay the certification was thrown out in court Thursday after the lawsuit presented no evidence to support claims of voting machine hacking.

The chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors rebuffed claims of voter fraud in the presidential election in Arizona, arguing “the evidence overwhelmingly shows” the results were accurate.

Clint Hickman, a Republican, said last week that there is no evidence of voter fraud, misconduct or equipment malfunction even with over 2 million ballots tallied.

Maricopa County, the state's most populous, was just one of the few remaining counties completing its certification process.

After all counties report in, the results will be sent to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Gov. Doug Ducey for statewide approval and award Biden the state's 11 electoral votes.

BREAKING Maricopa County Board - 4 R's/1 D - certifies 2020 election results by unanimous vote, after painstaking, 'no stone unturned,' 2.5-hour review of how election was conducted.

