San Diego County Registrar announces masks not mandatory in order to vote in person

People will be able to vote at the Registrar in Kearny Mesa and any polling location in the county without a mask.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Registrar of Voters said on Wednesday that voters who do not wear a mask can still cast their ballot in person whether at a polling place or the Registrar.

Michael Vu said they are balancing people’s right to vote and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says non-masked voters will be taken to an area that is outside and away from crowds.

However, San Diego County is not the only county allowing in-person voting without masks. An LA Times report showed Orange County, Los Angeles County, Riverside County and San Bernadino County all have “strategies to deal with unmasked voters.”

In San Diego, Michael Vu also said there are trainings and strategies in place to avoid political theater and drama. “This is an area where we are not going to infringe or abridge anyone’s constitutional right of being able to vote. So we want to make sure we are balancing that out with the fact there is a pandemic, to ensure individuals have the ability to vote. However, we need to make sure that we are isolating them in an area that is socially distant, but also a place that is well ventilated,” said Vu.

If you forget to wear a mask to vote but want to wear one, Vu said that poll workers will have extra to give out.