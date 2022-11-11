Voters deadlocked on Escondido's sales tax proposition

The measure would raise the sales tax from its current 7.75% to 8.5%.

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — In Escondido, the future of Measure E – a proposition that would raise the sales tax – has yet to be decided. Days after the election, people in Escondido are still waiting to find out whether they’ll be paying more in sales tax

Currently voters are deadlocked on the measure – with those against it at 50.06% and those for it at 49.94% (as these numbers may change, see the live results above). A difference of just 30 votes, with more votes to be counted.

"More taxes? I am not for more taxes – especially the gas tax, come on. How much more taxes can we pay?" said Kristin Krc, voter.

If passed, Measure E would provide funding to ensure the city has enough first responders including police officers, firefighters, dispatchers and paramedics.

It would also go to help maintain infrastructure maintenance to public facilities, storm drains, streets and sidewalks.

"I’m all about supporting police and firefighters and sidewalks, but I’m not about more taxes. California has a surplus of how many billions? Dig into the surplus, give it to the firefighters to police, but don’t take it from me," added Krc.

"I’m against it because until the city proves that they can spend the money we give them responsibly I’m not going to give them more money," said Jonathan Day, voter.

Jonathan Day says inflation is already bad enough and says the new proposal would only add to the problem.

"It’s probably not the right time either, but again I'm for it if you can prove that you can spend our money in a way that’s going to benefit our community," Day added.

The city of Escondido says the proposition was put on the ballot after asking nearly 2,000 people about which city services they deemed a priority.

New vote numbers are expected to come in Saturday.