Multiple states still up in the air, will there be a recount for president?

Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina and Michigan can all host recounts as the presidential race is wavering by just a few thousand votes.

SAN DIEGO — Multiple states are still up for grabs three days after Americans cast their votes for President and now those states are preparing to recount the ballots. Each state has a different way of doing it News 8 broke down some of the steps they’ll take to be sure every vote has been counted fairly.

“As we are closing in on a final count, we can begin to look toward our next steps. With a margin that small, there will be a recount in Georgia,” said Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s Secretary of State.

Raffensperger says the difference in votes between President Trump and Vice President Biden is only a few thousand, prompting the state to issue a recount. In Georgia, candidates have two days to request a recount after votes have been certified and the margin must be less than point five percent of the total votes cast.

“In general, we have people who have partisan beliefs, but the job of elections directors in this office to count every legal vote, follow the law, and ensure that every legal vote is counted and the will and incentive of the voters is met,” said Gabriel Sterling, GA Statewide Voting System Implementation Manager.

Americans enter their third full day after the election without knowing who will serve as president for the next four years. https://t.co/4Jvrye0WQM — CBS News 8 (@CBS8) November 6, 2020

It’s important to note that recounts are a normal part of the election process and it’s done to ensure that the first count was accurate. A tight race in Pennsylvania will also likely lead to a recount, with numbers there changing each day. In Pennsylvania, the Secretary of State can automatically order a recount if the margin of votes is less than half a percent.

Voters can also petition for a recount and if three voters in one precinct file a petition claiming fraud or error, it can be sent directly to a state court.

Meanwhile, officials in Georgia say they have a November 20th deadline to certify votes before they start the recount.

“The counties need to certify their election. So they take that, they give us a bunch of paperwork, they do the reconciliations, they make sure they have everything right,” Sterling said.

There are at least five other states that could also hold a recount: Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Michigan.

With so much hanging in the balance, it’ll be up to each candidate, the voters and the states to follow the guidelines for a recount.

🚨BREAKING🚨 Joe Biden moves ahead of President Trump in Pennsylvania vote total. Also in Georgia.

Election is still too close to call. pic.twitter.com/4YCAqaQr4C — Eric Kahnert (@EricNews8) November 6, 2020

With different laws in place in each state, no one can say for sure when this part of the process will be complete.