Nevada elections officials defend the integrity of their system

After unfounded allegations of fraud made by President Donald Trump, Nevada elections officials are defending the integrity of their system.

RENO, Nev. — In Nevada, between Reno, Nevada in Washoe County and Las Vegas in Clark County, poll workers are still counting about 190,000 outstanding ballots to determine which candidate will get the state’s 6 electoral votes.

And after unfounded allegations of fraud made by President Donald Trump, elections officials are defending the integrity of their system.

Inside the tabulation room of the Washoe County elections office, there is no rush.

“We want to make sure it’s done correctly. Doing it fast is not the appropriate way to do it,” said Washoe County Assistant Registrar of Voters Heather Carmen.

Carmen told ABC10 if anything it’s to prevent any possible fraud.

“Trying to forge that information or have a person double vote, it will get caught,” Carmen said.

Per Nevada state law, mail-in ballots post marked by Election Day can be accepted through November 10th. Carmen says eACH ONE GOES THROUGH A rigorous signature and duplication audit before it can even be opened.

Each team is bi-partisan, and poll watchers, versed on the rules, look-on in a process that is admittedly taking longer this year, according to Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria.

“I think it's important for the country to understand that mail ballots on this scale is new to Nevada,” Gloria said.

With protests to stop the count triggering safety concerns in Clark County, elections officials are asking for patience and understanding as they deal with coronavirus pandemic restrictions and a record number of mail-in ballots.

“It is definitely something that has taxed our resources, our spacing, our ability to have enough people in here,” Carmen explained.

Carmen said it hasn’t tarnished the integrity of the election in Nevada despite protesters questioning the system – even when that challenge comes from the President himself.

“He’s entitled to his own opinion about the process. I just know that the integrity of our elections here in our county and state have been impeccable for many, many years,” Carmen said.

Elections officials in both Washoe and Clark counties have until Nov. 12 to finish counting the votes. Until then they will be releasing updated numbers every morning.

Continue the conversation with Van on Facebook.