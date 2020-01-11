Over 26,000 vote at Super Polls on Day 1 of early voting

After record early-voting numbers, four days of in-person voting began across San Diego county at 235 super polling places that opened.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — In the South Bay, many are casting their ballots early.

I was trying to avoid what potential crowds there are, I think it's easier if they can count them as they come in day by day instead of all at once,” said Cathy of Chula Vista.

How to find out where to vote:

In addition to the back of your ballot for your location, you can enter your home address and find your assigned polling place online here at sdvote.com.

View this interactive Google Map showing all 126 ballot drop off locations in San Diego County. Ballot drop-off locations are marked with a blue icon and all may have different hours. The 235 polling stations are marked with a yellow checkmark and are open 8 a.m to 5 p.m. each day Sat - Monday, expanding to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3

You are only allowed to vote at your ASSIGNED polling station so make sure to check sdvote.com for the correct yellow polling location.

The VFW Post 2111 was open from 1 p.m.to 7 p.m

"We go downstairs and one thing that we do ask is we ask them did you sign? Did you sign the back of your envelope? Because oftentimes people forget,” said Lupe Duggins, VFW Post 2111, Auxiliary President.

Some said they did not want to stamp and mail in their ballot.

"I worked for the Postal Service for 43 years, so that's my answer,” Cathy said.

The Super Polling locations give voters much more space, not the typical 300 square feet, but on average 2,000 square feet to cast a ballot electronically.

Some voted early due to health and safety concerns. Others thought it would be cool to vote on Halloween.



“I can't say I've done that before, so there's something off the Bucket list, it was nice to vote early because you're reducing the number of people you're around,” said early voter Travis Stern.

