Political ads heighten leading to Election Day

SAN DIEGO — It is crunch time as the November election is less than two weeks away, but are all of the political ads overwhelming you? News 8 spoke to voters about the ad overload.

News 8 took to the conversation from the streets to online asking local residents and voters if political ads in the mail and on TV and social media were too much? Most residents said they are overwhelmed, toss the political mail in the trash, and said they’re not influenced by political ads.

Political analyst Laura Fink says political ads have heightened and it's only natural for residents, voters, online users to be overwhelmed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The undecided voters will mainly be impacted by political ads at this is time - ads serving as an information tool,” said Fink.

Fink believes influence is also geared towards races where they do not have much polling or money.

“Look who paid for the advertisements: is it a corporation? is it an individual? Who does it benefit? Then you can decide whether to believe them,” said Fink.

She said that’s when advertising will make a difference.