San Diego County land development measures on the ballot in Oceanside, Poway, and Santee

There are many ballot measures in November and 3 involve land development in the county.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, California — There's a lot to go through on the ballot for the November election and, depending on where you live, one of the most contentious issues centers around the development of land. That's especially true for voters in three cities: Oceanside, Poway, and Santee.

Measure L – Oceanside

It's known around Oceanside as the North River Farms Project. It calls for rezoning that will allow development on land now used for agriculture. If passed, Measure L will allow for up to 585 homes on the property plus a commercial village. It will also set aside land for agriculture, parks, and open space.

Supporters say Measure L will create an 88-acre working farm and will generate over $5 million to improve Oceanside schools as well as provide money to fix and widen roads.

Opponents say it will create a high-density housing project that will cause congestion in the area and the permanent loss of agriculturally zoned land.

Measure P - Poway

Redeveloping the old Stoneridge Country Club property has voters in Poway taking sides. There's no question the property has become an eyesore since it shut down in 2017, but what should happen to the land moving forward? Measure P proposes a new development called The Farm that allows for the building of up to 160 homes but also leaves at least 70 acres of open space that will include parks and trails.

Supporters say Measure P will develop the blighted property, remove fire hazards, guarantee open space for public use and all of it will be done with no cost to local taxpayers.

Opponents say Measure P will create more traffic, lead to overcrowded schools, and leave the city with less open space than it currently has.

Measure N – Santee

In Santee, the city council currently has the power to approve large new development projects. They take input from residents but can vote however they want. Measure N looks to amend the city's General Plan to require voter approval for projects that would increase residential density or intensify land use.

Supporters say Measure N gives voters the right to oppose development that could create traffic nightmares and erode their quality of life. They also say it sends a message to developers that projects must enhance the community.