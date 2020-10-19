President Donald Trump attends fundraiser in Orange County

According to CBS Los Angeles, a ticket started at $2,800 per person and went up to $150,000.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Election Day is just over two weeks away. Sunday President Donald Trump made a stop right here in Southern California.

The president attended a fundraiser at tech billionaire Palmer Luckey's multimillion dollar Newport Beach home.

Orange County has been historically more on the conservative side, and on Sunday, Trump supporters significantly outnumbered protesters.

The last time California was a red state for the presidential election was in 1988.

Though most came out to support the president, there were former Vice President Joe Biden supporters there too.

According to CBS News, during the fundraiser guests were asked to wear masks when not eating or drinking.

After Sunday's fundraiser, President Trump headed to Nevada for a rally.