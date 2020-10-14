The future of rideshare drivers heats up with Proposition 22

Proposition 22 would keep drivers as independent contractors rather than employees working for rideshare companies.

SAN DIEGO — The fight over the future of rideshare drivers is back on the ballot in Proposition 22. Your vote will either keep drivers as employees of the rideshare companies or change them back to independent contractors.

A group on Tuesday will start a caravan that will drive from San Diego to San Francisco to, “bring their No on Prop 22 message to five cities in two days.”

Not everyone is against the proposition, however. Recently, Mothers Against Drunk Driving as well as a number of public safety associations endorsed the proposition, saying it will save lives by keeping the numbers of DUI’s in the state down.

News 8 breaks down what a ‘yes’ vote on Proposition 22 really means:

Prop 22 would keep drivers as independent contractors

Driving time would be paid minimum wage plus 20 percent for the drivers time spent driving

Waiting time would not be paid out

Not eligible for company health insurance but drivers with 15 hours a week at least would get some money to buy a health plan

Lower reimbursement rate for mileage

Leading the charge against Proposition 22 is the author of the ultra-controversial AB5, Lorena Gonzalez. She will be joined by Nathan Fletcher in Downtown San Diego on Wednesday to, “warn of the deepening racial inequality that will result from Proposition 22.” She says, “it would permanently lock a workforce comprised of 78% people of color into sub-minimum wages and jobs with no benefits.