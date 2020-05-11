Race for the 50th Congressional District heats up while Issa takes tentative lead

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The race for the 50th District was neck-and-neck between former Rep. Darrell Issa and Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar on Wednesday.



Issa, a Republican, was holding a narrow lead early Wednesday, with 52.2% of the vote, compared to Campa-Najjar's 47.8%. The 50th District covers East and North San Diego County, along with portions of Riverside County.



It was unclear how many provisional and questioned ballots and late- arriving mail ballots remain to be counted in the district. Issa was leading by roughly 12,000 votes.



The candidates are seeking to claim the seat vacated by former Rep. Duncan D. Hunter, who resigned amid a corruption scandal and criminal charges of unlawful spending of campaign funds.



Issa has questioned Campa-Najjar's political convictions, saying his opponent has attempted to rebrand himself as a moderate in order to appeal to Republican voters, while Campa-Najjar says he has spent more time on the ground with 50th District residents than Issa, who formerly represented the 49th District.



In the 49th District straddling San Diego and Orange counties, Rep. Mike Levin, D-San Juan Capistrano, declared victory over Republican Brian Maryott after taking nearly 55% of the vote.



"Serving North County San Diego and South Orange County in Congress is an extraordinary honor, and I am incredibly grateful to the voters who have placed their faith in me to represent them once again," Levin said in a statement Wednesday.



Levin won the seat in 2018, defeating Republican Diane Harkey in the general election, and taking over for Issa, who spent nearly two decades representing the area before announcing he would not seek re-election.