Register to vote by Oct. 24 for Nov. election mail ballot

Registering to vote is quick and easy and can be done online at sdvote.com.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — You must register by Monday, Oct. 24 to receive a ballot in the mail for the Nov. 8 Statewide General Election. Otherwise, you will need to make a trip in person to the Registrar’s office in Kearny Mesa or visit a vote center starting Saturday, Oct. 29 to conditionally register and vote provisionally through Election Day.

Registering to vote is quick and easy and can be done online at sdvote.com. You will need to register to vote if you:

are not registered in San Diego County

recently moved

changed your name

If your signature is confirmed through records at the California Department of Motor Vehicles, your registration will automatically be sent to the Registrar’s office. If your signature is not confirmed, you can print the form, sign it and return it to the Registrar’s office by 5 p.m. on Oct. 24.

Registration forms must be postmarked or delivered to the Registrar’s office by Oct. 24. Voters may also register online until midnight.

If you don’t have access to a computer, you may request a registration form. Call (800) 696-0136 or email rovmail@sdcounty.ca.gov.

Not sure if you’re registered to vote? Check your registration status online at sdvote.com.

For voters who need language assistance, election materials are also available in Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese, and Chinese.

Early voting is already underway at the Registrar’s office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

You can also choose to vote in person at any vote center.

Starting Saturday, Oct. 29, 39 vote centers will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Then starting Saturday, Nov. 5, over 200 vote centers will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All vote center locations and the Registrar’s office will be open on Election Day, Nov. 8, when voting hours change to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can find a complete list of the Registrar’s official ballot drop box and vote center locations inside your voter information pamphlet or at sdvote.com.