San Diegans celebrate Kamala Harris' historic nomination

Wednesday night, millions of Americans witnessed California-born Kamala Harris become the first woman of color to accept a major political party's VP nomination.

SAN DIEGO — Along with much of the rest of the nation, many San Diegans inspired by Wednesday night's history-making nomination of Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's vice-presidential nominee tuned in to night three of the Democratic National Convention.

As the California Senator formally accepted, many local residents were paying close attention not only to what she said but also to what this nomination says about our country's history.

"It's a moment in history that will never be forgotten," said Lemon Grove Mayor Racquel Vasquez, who is also San Diego County's first elected African-American female mayor.

Vasquez praised the selection of Harris to run alongside Joe Biden.

"She is determined, she is committed, and she is ready to serve!" Vasquez excitedly told News 8. "She will be able to move the needle for people just like you and me!"

"There is a special place in my heart for Kamala Harris, and I believe she will do an outstanding job," added San Diegan Joyce Suber, a member of the San Diego Graduate Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, which is the same sorority Harris belongs to.

Harris even gave a "shout-out" to AKA in her acceptance speech Wednesday night.

"She is a woman of integrity," Suber said. "She is not afraid to speak out and say what is right and do the right thing. You may not agree with every stance she's taken, but rest assured: she will be forthright, she'll be honest.."

"It gives me extra pride that she is from California," added Paloma Aguirre, mayor pro tem of Imperial Beach.

Aguirre is also the first Latinx elected to the Imperial Beach city council, and previously worked with Kalama Harris in the Senate.

"Seeing her be the nominee for vice-president, women -- especially women of color -- all over the country will be able to see themselves reflected in her and to follow that path," Aguirre said.