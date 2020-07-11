San Diego communities and leaders react to Biden's projected victory

After news broke Saturday morning that Joe Biden was being called as the next president of the United States, many leaders across San Diego issued reactions.

SAN DIEGO — The Associated Press called the U.S. presidential election for former Vice President Joe Biden after calling Pennsylvania at 11:25 a.m. ET Saturday.

Democrat Joe Biden surpassed the 270 electoral vote threshold to take the White House and become the 46th president of the United States.

California senator Kamala Harris made history Saturday as the first Black and South Asian woman elected as vice president of the United States Saturday.

Celebrations and reactions broke out around the country, including here in San Diego. Here’s how San Diegans and local leaders reacted to Saturday’s news of the presidential election.

Democrat Todd Gloria wrote on Twitter in reference to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris:

For those who continue to mispronounce her first name, you can now just call her #MadamVicePresident. — Todd Gloria (@ToddGloria) November 7, 2020

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher tweeted Saturday morning, "all news outlets including the AP have projected Joe Biden will be the next President of the United States."

It’s been a long week. This morning all news outlets including the .@AP have projected Joe Biden will be the next President of the United States. Congrats .@JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/OJESpTrYwC — Supervisor Nathan Fletcher (@SupFletcher) November 7, 2020

Rep. Juan Vargas tweeted Saturday morning, “I look forward to working with the new administration.”

Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris on their historic win. I look forward to working with the new administration. There’s a lot of work ahead of us. 🇺🇸 — Rep. Juan Vargas (@RepJuanVargas) November 7, 2020

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez tweeted her reaction.

I can’t stop crying. — Lorena Gonzalez (@LorenaSGonzalez) November 7, 2020

Sara Jacobs, U.S. House candidate tweeted, “Today we celebrate & breathe a sigh of relief, but tomorrow we get to work.”

Today we celebrate & breathe a sigh of relief, but tomorrow we get to work. Because there is so much to do. It won’t be enough to turn back the clock to before Donald Trump. We have to go forward with hope and optimism and the responsibility to make life better for all Americans. — Sara Jacobs (@SaraJacobsCA) November 7, 2020

Tony Krvaric, Chairman of the Republican Party of San Diego County, issued the following statement Saturday:

"The election for president will be over when results are duly certified, not when media conglomerates decide. We stand with President Trump in using every legal avenue to ensure all legitimate votes are counted so that the American People can have confidence in their elections."

CBS 8 Photojournalist & Reporter Tim Blodgett captured reaction around Hillcrest and North Park.

North Park/Hillcrest is going crazy right now. pic.twitter.com/Pqdo7PFNv8 — Tim Blodgett (@TCBlodgettNews8) November 7, 2020

It’s a party in Hillcrest! pic.twitter.com/pZZkERYdK0 — Tim Blodgett (@TCBlodgettNews8) November 7, 2020



Steve Padilla, Chula Vista City Councilman and coastal commissioner tweeted a statement, “The PEOPLE have spoken.”