San Diego County's 11 mayoral races | Live Election Results

SAN DIEGO — On November 8, voters in 11 cities throughout San Diego County will vote for their next mayor. These include voters in Carlsbad, Chula Vista, El Cajon, Encinitas, Escondido, Imperial Beach, La Mesa, National City, Poway, San Marcos and Vista.
Here are the live election results as the votes are tallied for each mayoral race.
CARLSBAD MAYOR: Michael Curtin vs Keith Blackburn
CHULA VISTA MAYOR: Ammar Campanajjar vs John McCann
EL CAJON MAYOR: Bill Wells vs Arnie M Levine
ENCINITAS MAYOR: Blobe vs Kranz vs Cremona vs Morris
ESCONDIDO MAYOR: Dane M White vs Paul Mac McNamara
IMPERIAL BEACH MAYOR: Aguirre vs Fisher vs Nakawatase vs Locke
LA MESA MAYOR: Kristine C Alessio vs Mark Arapostathis
NATIONAL CITY MAYOR: Sotelosolis vs Rodriguez vs Morrison
POWAY MAYOR: Esparza vs Ibekwe vs Vaus vs Kansal vs Bohlen
SAN MARCOS MAYOR: Rebecca D Jones vs Randy Walton
VISTA MAYOR: Cipriano Vargas vs John Franklin
