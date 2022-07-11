x
Elections

San Diego County's 11 mayoral races | Live Election Results

Carlsbad, Chula Vista, El Cajon, Encinitas, Escondido, Imperial Beach, La Mesa, National City, Poway, San Marcos and Vista will choose a new mayor in Nov 2022.

SAN DIEGO — On November 8, voters in 11 cities throughout San Diego County will vote for their next mayor. These include voters in Carlsbad, Chula Vista, El Cajon, Encinitas, Escondido, Imperial Beach, La Mesa, National City, Poway, San Marcos and Vista.

Here are the live election results as the votes are tallied for each mayoral race.

CARLSBAD MAYOR: Michael Curtin vs Keith Blackburn

CHULA VISTA MAYOR: Ammar Campanajjar vs John McCann

EL CAJON MAYOR: Bill Wells vs Arnie M Levine

City of El Cajon

ENCINITAS MAYOR:  Blobe vs Kranz vs Cremona vs Morris

Encinitas City Seal

ESCONDIDO MAYOR: Dane M White vs Paul Mac McNamara

IMPERIAL BEACH MAYOR: Aguirre vs Fisher vs Nakawatase vs Locke

LA MESA MAYOR: Kristine C Alessio vs Mark Arapostathis

NATIONAL CITY MAYOR: Sotelosolis vs Rodriguez vs Morrison

POWAY MAYOR: Esparza vs Ibekwe vs Vaus vs Kansal vs Bohlen

SAN MARCOS MAYOR: Rebecca D Jones vs Randy Walton

San Marcos City Hall

VISTA MAYOR: Cipriano Vargas vs John Franklin

