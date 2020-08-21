San Diego Democrats celebrate Biden's presidential nomination

San Diego County's Democratic Party held its own virtual gathering Thursday to cap off the four-day national convention.

SAN DIEGO — As Joe Biden officially accepted his party's nomination Thursday night, San Diego Democrats were closely watching what he had to say.

The San Diego County Democratic Party held its own virtual gathering leading up to Biden's speech, in which he delivered his "promise" to America.

"This is a life-changing election," Biden said Thursday evening, addressing his supporters from Delaware. "This will affect how America will look for a long long time"

"As president, I will make you a promise: I will protect America," he added.

Here at home, enthusiasm for the Democratic Party's official new leader is continuing to build.

"I am so excited for Joe and our own home state Senator Kamala Harris!" exclaimed San Diego City Councilmember Chris Ward, speaking on the County Democratic Party's Zoom celebration.

Lemon Grove Mayor Racquel Vasquez, the county's first African-American female elected to run a city in San Diego County, sounded equally optimistic.

"The Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket is the best team to lead our country for the next four years," Vasquez said.

"We are still finding day in and day out that Trump still doesn't get it," outgoing DNC member and former San Diego County Democratic Party Chair Jess Durfee told News 8.

"Joe Biden is more experienced in leading the country and knowing what to do in a time of crisis and has just an understanding of how government works," Durfee added.

Democrat Colin Parent is a La Mesa City Councilmember.

"I think Biden as a nominee has just done a really tremendous job trying to bring together all parts of this party into in this process," Parent said.

"Tonight's about the celebration, but tomorrow let's get back to work!" added Imperial Beach City Councilmember Mark West, who also took part in the local Democratic Party's virtual gathering.