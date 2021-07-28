Sept. 14 Recall Election: Workers needed for voting locations in San Diego, can earn up to $20 an hour

English speakers who are bilingual in Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese or Chinese are needed. Election workers can earn up to $20 an hour.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Registrar of Voters still needs temporary election workers for the California Gubernatorial Recall Election on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Election workers can earn up to $20 an hour.

There is a particular need for election workers to manage the operations of mail ballot drop-off locations and site managers for in-person voting locations around the county.

The mail ballot drop-off locations will be open for nearly a month and in-person voting locations will be open for four days instead of one. The registrar’s office will hire election workers rather than use volunteer poll workers because training is more extensive for the expanded time period.

The registrar is seeking people who are team players, exhibit strong leadership skills and display flexibility, patience, and the highest level of integrity at all times. Election workers must represent the San Diego Registrar of Voters in a professional, nonpartisan manner.

English speakers who are bilingual in Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese or Chinese are also needed. If you are fluent in one of these languages, be sure to indicate it on your application.

The registrar’s office is working with public health services to ensure the health and safety of election workers and voters. Recommended personal protective equipment and sanitation supplies will be provided to workers so they can conduct the election process safely.

Applications are available online. For more information, call (858) 565-5800 or email pollworker@sdcounty.ca.gov.

Some key dates and information to keep in mind for the election:

DATES



- Starting August 16, early in person voting begins at the Registrar’s office.



- On August 17, 130 mail drop off locations will open.



-Then, from September 11 through election day, about 200 in-person voting locations will be available.



- The deadline to register is Aug. 30.

ELECTION COST



This election is costing San Diego County between $20 and $21 million.



According to the State Finance Department, the total cost is $276 million.

BALLOT QUESTIONS

The ballot for this recall election will have two questions. The first will ask voters if they want to recall the current Governor Gavin Newsom. If so, the second question will be who your replacement choice would be.