San Diego leaders announce 'Civility Pledge' for 2020 election

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — With just a few days to go until Election Day, uncertain is a word that many are using to describe how they’re feeling. For some, concerns of incivility and tensions flaring as a result of the election are high.

On Friday, San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond and other elected officials joined Reverend Shane Harris, president and founder of the People's Alliance for Justice at a media conference to urge residents to carry out "a safe, civil and fair 2020 election no matter what outcomes occur."

The election initiative, dubbed "The Civility Pledge," includes a hotline where the People's Alliance for Justice will answer questions or concerns from voters and where voters can file any civil complaints of voter suppression.

Harris said his idea for a "Civility Pledge" came out of frustration in getting elected leaders to agree on things.

"Guns have been purchased all the way up to Election Day in droves and people are concerned from all sides of the aisle about the future. People are concerned about Election Day and what after Election Day will look like -- that should not be the story of this country that was founded on the basic principles of dignity, respect and fairness," Harris said.

Harris also said there’s increasing concern on both sides of the aisle that politics have become more and more polarized, especially leading up to this election.

Local leaders, along with Harris, pledged that regardless of the results on Election Day, they will honor them and promote respect in the process.