San Diego Measure C Election Results | Remove Midway height limit

If Measure C passes in Nov 2022, it would exclude the Midway District from the current 30-foot height limit on buildings in the coastal zone.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Those living in the city of San Diego voted on Measure C in the November 8, 2022 general election to decide if the Midway District should be excluded from the current 30-foot height limit on buildings in the coastal zone.

Measure C Live Election Results

A YES vote on Measure C means

This would mean the City of San Diego would exclude the Midway-Pacific Highway Community Plan area from the 30-foot height limit for development in the Coastal Zone.

A NO vote on Measure C means

This would mean the City of San Diego wouldn't exclude the Midway-Pacific Highway Community Plan area from the 30-foot height limit for development in the Coastal Zone.

Measure C explained

In September, the San Diego City Council voted to greenlight the Midway Rising plan, which aims to re-develop the 48-acre Sports Arena property. However, if voters don't pass Measure C next month, those plans, which include more than 4,000 new homes, won't be able to move forward.

Supporters say this is critical to creating more housing and revitalizing the community, opponents argue it will create congestion and block coastal access.

OFFICIAL BALLOT QUESTIONS

MEASURE C REMOVING 30-FOOT HEIGHT LIMIT IN MIDWAY-PACIFIC HIGHWAY COMMUNITY PLAN AREA: Shall People's Ordinance O-10960 be amended to exclude the Midway-Pacific Highway Community Plan area, which includes the Sports Arena, from the 30-foot height limit on buildings in the Coastal Zone, with any future development still required to comply with other governing laws?