San Diego politicians react to pick of Kamala Harris for vice president

Biden had promised during a primary debate in March that he would pick a woman as his running mate, and he made good on that vow Tuesday after much speculation, with a short list that also reportedly included Los Angeles Rep. Karen Bass, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, Mass. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.



In recent days, speculation focused more narrowly on Harris and Rice.



"I have the great honor to announce that I've picked (Harris) -- a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country's finest public servants -- as my running mate," Biden announced Tuesday via his Twitter page.



After the selection was announced, Harris wrote on Twitter: "Joe Biden can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals. I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for vice president, and do what it takes to make him our commander-in-chief."



But San Diego County Republican Party Chairman Tony Krvaric said voters will know better than to choose a ticket with California's former attorney general attached.



"We congratulate Joe Biden on picking Kamala Harris as his running mate as she brings zero substance and lots of baggage -- the main being the disastrous policies of California which will go over like a lead balloon in key battleground states," he said.



Trump posted an attack ad railing against Harris on his Twitter page just minutes after Biden's announcement.



"Kamala Harris ran for president by rushing to the radical left, embracing Bernie's plan for socialized medicine, calling for trillions in new taxes, attacking Joe Biden for racist policies. Voters rejected Harris: They smartly spotted a phony. But not Joe Biden. He's not that smart," the ad said.



Speaking at a subsequent White House news conference, Trump told reporters he was "a little surprised" at the choice, saying she "did very, very poorly in the primaries."



Trump referred to Harris as "nasty," referring to comments she made during confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.



The Trump campaign issued a statement saying Harris is willing to "abandon her own morals, as well as try to bury her record as a prosecutor, in order to appease the anti-police extremists controlling the Democrat Party."