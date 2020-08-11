Hear from San Diego poll workers post-Election Day

Tanisha Martin a precinct inspector told News 8 there's doubt in every election process. She found many voters skeptical and cautious dropping off ballots.

SAN DIEGO — Poll workers are feeling the pressure post-Election Day and as the presidential election dragged on, vote counting was under the microscope.

'The Polls for This Election Were Off Again' was Saturday's discussion on NPR: National Public Radio. Republican pollster Frank Luntz calls this election: "devastating for my industry, I believe in accountability and I believe that if the country ever has faith and trust in my profession you have to figure out what went wrong and what went right."

News 8 met with election observers at the Registrar of Voters. Joann Fields is confident in the election process and encourages the public to come in to review the requirements.

"You can come in to see the whole process, see how ballots are counted and how ballots are opened," said Fields.

Tanisha Martin was the precinct inspector that supervised all the poll workers at W.D Hall Elementary School in El Cajon. She told News 8, there's doubt in every election process, she found many voters skeptical and cautious dropping off ballots, in-person voting on paper and electronically. Martin sees the how ballots are handled and picked up from polling sites.

Fields showed News 8 the mail ballot processing area at headquarters, where you can see a full view from sorting, processing and tabulation. There are windows are around and cameras, which brings security to everyone involved in the election process.