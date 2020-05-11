San Diego rideshare driver speaks out in support of the passage of Prop 22

Last year, California leaders passed AB-5, reclassifying app-based drivers as employees.

SAN DIEGO — Several drivers for app-based companies like Uber and Lyft say they’re glad Proposition 22 easily passed on election night. The victory allows them to remain as independent contractors.

News 8 spoke with driver Abdullah Abdelnabi at San Diego International Airport while he was waiting to pick up his next passenger.

“I get to know people. I get to explore San Diego,” Abdullah said, adding that he loves his job as a rideshare driver. But, without question, his favorite part is the flexibility. “Simply, you are your own boss. That is very important for me as an Uber driver.”

We heard that a lot at the airport today, which is why so many drivers supported Prop 22. The final count isn’t in yet, but it’s passing by about two million votes. “I like to be flexible,” said driver Ali Abadi. “Be free whenever I want to go to the doctor or for other reasons, you know I, myself, am able to control that.”

Last year, California leaders passed AB-5 - reclassifying app-based drivers as employees. That gave drivers new benefits, including minimum wage guarantees and paid sick leave, but drivers say the bad side of AB-5 outweighs the good. “You have to work in certain areas,” Abdullah said. “And you have to work certain times and get off work at certain times. It's not good for me as an Uber driver.”

Prop 22 set a state record for money spent on a proposition, with the overwhelming majority coming from rideshare companies.

Local Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, who introduced AB-5, said in a statement, "Instead of paying their drivers, gig corporations forged a deceptive $204 million campaign to change the rules for themselves and provide their workers with less than our state laws require." She went on to say, "My cause today is no different than it was yesterday: demand fairness for all working Californians and fight back against corporations trying to buy our democracy."

Uber admits it needs to treat drivers better and pledges to pay them higher than minimum wage and contribute to health benefits for drivers who work at least 15 hours a week.