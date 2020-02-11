San Diego taking steps to avoid voter intimidation at polling places

As of Sunday, the Registrar of Voters has not heard of any reports of voter intimidation.

SAN DIEGO — We’re just days away from the national election and some people are still concerned about voting in-person and voter intimidation at the polls. For San Diego County, the Registrar’s Office said it’s ready to handle whatever comes on Tuesday.

“Individuals that are campaigning need to be a hundred feet away from their respective polling locations. If not, that’s considered electioneering and that’s unlawful,” said San Diego County Registrar of Voters Michael Vu.

With local polling stations opening up for in-person voting on Saturday, Vu said so far, he hasn’t heard of any instances of voter intimidation.

“All of these locations that we have out there, all 235, is a sanctuary for voters to cast their ballot free from any level of intimidation, free from any level of interference, and then also now, free from any level of rhetoric,” Vu said.

Vu said if someone tries to intimidate voters, poll workers will first try to deescalate the situation, then reach out to the Registrar’s Office for help and lastly, contact police if necessary.

“Patience is going to really be needed in this upcoming election because of the high turn-out plus on top of that the pandemic that we’re having to contend with,” Vu said.

Vu also said voters are required to wear a mask and for those who don’t want to wear a mask, an outside voting area will be designated. Voters should also remember that they must go to their assigned polling place to vote in person or they can take their completed ballot to a drop-off location before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.