San Diego Voter Guide 2020: How to register, vote, track your ballot and more

Election day may look a little different this year due to the Coronavirus Pandemic on November 3, 2020.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, 2020 and California voters will be able to cast a vote by mail or at limited polling locations, in an effort to stop the spread of Coronavirus. Here is a complete guide to everything you need to know before you cast your vote.

How do I register to vote in California?

You can complete a voter registration application online at the state's Register to Vote website. You can also pick up a paper application at your county elections office, any Department of Motor Vehicles field office, and many post offices, public libraries, and government offices.

If you have moved or changed your name, you’ll need to re-register. The deadline to register or re-register online is Oct. 19. If you miss this deadline, you may conditionally register to vote and cast a provisional ballot all the way through election day.

How do I know if I’m registered?

You can check your voter registration status at any time to make sure it’s current and you’re eligible to vote. Voters have until the middle of September to update any registration information, as mail ballots start going out Oct. 5.

What do I need to vote?

California voters are not required to show identification polling places, but it’s a good idea to bring identification with you when you vote for the first time. For more on what identification information might be required at the polls, click here.

Don’t delay! Registered voters have until mid-Sept. to make sure voter registration info. is current. Mail ballots start going out on Oct. 5. If you’re up to date, you could find your ballot in your mailbox that same week #VoteSaferSD #SDVOTE #Election2020 https://t.co/HHtkXMeop7 — SAN DIEGO COUNTY ROV (@SDVOTE) September 1, 2020

Will there be early voting?

If you plan on voting in person, the San Diego County Registrar of Voters encourages you to take advantage of early voting at the following locations:

At the Registrar’s office beginning Oct. 5, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

At your assigned polling place or the Registrar’s office Saturday, Oct. 31 through Monday, Nov. 2, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All will again be open on Election Day, Nov. 3, when the voting hours change to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Can I vote by mail?

As part of Vote Safer San Diego, every registered voter in California will receive a ballot in the mail for the upcoming election. Ballots will start going out in the mail the week of Oct. 5, giving voters nearly a month to mark their ballot and return it before Election Day.

How do I return my mail in ballot?

You can return your ballot by mail, just make sure it’s postmarked by Nov 3.

You can drop your ballot off at a secure drop box, polling place, vote center, or county elections office by 8:00 p.m. on November 3.

How do I know my ballot has been counted?

You can track your ballot every step of the way by signing up for Where’s my Ballot? This allows you to see when the Registrar mails your ballot, when it arrives back at the Registrar’s office and when it is counted.

Will there be any polling locations open?

Polling places will be open for in-person voting for four days, starting Oct. 31 and running through election day, Nov. 3.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be fewer locations than prior elections and the location of your assigned poll may have changed. Find your polling place on sdvote.com or look on the back cover of your sample ballot and voter information pamphlet to find your assigned poll.

What is the Voter's Choice Act?

The law passed in 2016 modernized elections in California by allowing voters to choose how, when, and where to cast their ballot by:

Mailing every voter a ballot

Expanding in-person early voting

Allowing voters to cast a ballot at any vote center within their county