San Diego Mayoral Race: Barbara Bry & Todd Gloria

The two candidates vying to be the next mayor of San Diego answered the same four questions to help voters decide.

SAN DIEGO — On Thursday, Oct. 1, News 8 spoke to the two San Diego mayoral candidates vying to be the next mayor of America's Finest City.

California State Assemblymember Todd Gloria and San Diego CityCouncil President Pro Tem Barbara Bry were asked the same four questions:

1). How does San Diego recover from the COVID-19 crisis?

2). What is your solution to the housing crisis in San Diego?

3). What is your official stance on defunding the police?

4). Why should San Diegans vote for you to be the next mayor?

Here are their responses:

Todd Gloria answers 4 questions

Barbara Bry answers 4 questions

Starting on Oct. 5, San Diegans will receive mail-in ballots. Voting will also begin that day at the Registrar of Voters office. There will be ballot drop-off locations throughout the city, as well as polling locations which open on Halloween. Voting goes through Tuesday, Nov. 3. Voters can also send their ballot via mail.