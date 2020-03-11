The hot California races voters are following closely

Californians have big decisions to make on Tuesday.

SAN DIEGO — As voters nationwide line up to cast their ballots this week, new California laws are also on the line, including what’s said to be the most expensive in U.S. history: Proposition 22.

Luis Gomez of San Diego voted no on Prop 22.

“To defend workers’ rights [...] we are the working class,” he said.

A no on 22 vote means gig companies like Uber and Lyft would be required turn workers from independent contractors to employees eligible for benefits. A yes vote would let them keep their current “freelance” business model.

Desmond Parks of San Diego feels strongly about the gig economy.

“Yes on 22 for sure,” he said.

But it’s not the only proposition expected to have major impacts on big business.

“I think there better ways to balance the budget,” said Ivan Munos of San Diego.

Munos was eager to vote no on Prop. 15.

It would raise property taxes on large corporations like Disney and Apple to fund public schools.

“It affects me directly as a business owner - make[s] my rent increase astronomically,” Munos said.

The race is also heating up for Prop. 21, which would cities to pass rent control on almost all rental properties more than 15 years old.

Many are also following Prop. 16, the measure that would reinstate affirmative action, allowing race and ethnicity in college admissions, public employment and government contracts.

The latest poll shows voters against the plan.

“Its chances are not great,” said Mark Dicamillo, director of the Berkeley IGS Poll.

“I was hoping to take a look and see what else they have,” said Parks.

What else is hot is the race for California’s 50th Congressional district seat between Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar and Republican Darrel Issa.

The former southern California congressman is pulling ahead in the latest poll.