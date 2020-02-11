'Trump train' and boat parade merge in support of Pres. Trump in San Diego

The two events in support of President Trump merged into one on Sunday afternoon.

SAN DIEGO — Supporters of President Donald Trump held two rallies in San Diego Sunday. The first was a boat parade in the San Diego Bay and the second was a caravan of vehicles that traveled through the county.



Social media posts indicate approximately 100 vehicles traveled from San Clemente to San Diego on Interstate 5 waving flags and signs in support of Mr. Trump. The caravan ended in the Downtown area where they then drove around the surrounding streets.

“Let’s turn California red,” said Suzanne Lemoine, who drove from Fallbrook to watch the boats from shore. “I want Trump to win. I want my freedom. Freedom is not free, but I like my freedom. Government, stay out of my life.”

The third, and final, boat parade before Election Day began at noon. Several boats traveled the bay waving flags and signs in support of the president.

News 8 captured this video of President Trump supporters at the Trump Boat Parade along the San Diego Bay on Sunday.





“I like [Mr. Trump’s] promises made, promises kept number one and also because he defends the American people. He speaks to the people directly, so that’s why I came out for this to support,” said Linda Balestrieri as she watched near Harbor Island.