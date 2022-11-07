Tuesday is last day to vote in statewide General Election

Voters can cast their ballot at any one of 218 vote centers or 141 official ballot drop box locations around the county.

SAN DIEGO — Tuesday, Nov. 8 is the final day to cast your ballot in the Statewide General Election. Voters can do so at any one of 218 vote centers or 141 official ballot drop box locations around the county.

All will be open on Election Day, Nov. 8, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Any voter who is in line at a vote center or an official ballot drop box location at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote. However, no one can join the line after the 8 p.m. deadline.

If you’re not registered to vote and want to participate in the election, you may visit any vote center to conditionally register and vote provisionally through Election Day.

Once the voter registration is processed and the Registrar’s office confirms the voter did not vote elsewhere in the state, the voter registration becomes active, and the provisional ballot is counted.

Vote centers replace polling places and provide more services. Vote center services include:

Vote in person or drop off a mail-in ballot

Vote using an accessible ballot marking device

Receive assistance and voting materials in multiple languages

Register to vote or update your voter registration and vote on the same day

Voters can use a touch screen to make their selections on the ballot marking device. When finished, the voter will print out the official ballot with their selections. The voter can review the ballot and then it is placed in the ballot box to be counted at the Registrar’s office. The ballot marking device does not store, tabulate or count any votes.

Remember that campaigning or electioneering within 100 feet of a vote center or official ballot drop box location is not allowed. This includes the visible display or audible dissemination of information that advocates for or against any candidate or measure on the ballot. Additionally, an individual may not circulate any petitions, including for initiatives, referenda, recall, or candidate nominations.

Learn more about voting in the Nov. Statewide General Election at sdvote.com, call (858) 565-5800 or toll free at (800) 696-0136.