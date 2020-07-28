"Vote Safer San Diego" campaign encourages voting by mail

Everyone will receive a mail-in ballot and you can check your ballot status on your phone.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — We are less than 100 days away from Election Day and both state and local government have launched a new campaign to vote safely during this pandemic.

"There are some pretty big changes for this upcoming November election due to the pandemic," said Registrar of Voters Michael Vu.

For starters, everyone will get a mail-in ballot.

"This is a result of Governor Newsom's executive order to keep everyone safe," said Vu.

His office has launched the "Vote Safer San Diego" campaign. Vu says 75 percent of San Diegans already vote by mail.

Starting in early August, mailers will be sent out asking voters to confirm their home address and mailing address.

"If any of the two are incorrect and need to be updated go online at sdvote.com and re-register to vote well in advance of us mailing them their ballot," said Vu.

Though everyone is encouraged to vote by mail, there will still be some polling places open Election Day, but not nearly as many as usual. So prepare to bring your mask, to practice social distancing, and to wait. There likely will be long lines.

"There are groups and individuals that need a different experience and we will be offering that," said Vu.

Older adults and people with underlying medical conditions are advised to avoid long lines and crowded polling places by voting early. In addition to early voting -- polling sites will be open Saturday, October 31 through Election Day November 3.

There's also a new way you can track your ballot's arrival at your home using your computer or your phone. It's called the "Where's my ballot" feature.

You can receive notifications about the status of your ballot via text, email or voice call

Early voting begins October 5th.

Just in case you're wondering, an "I voted" sticker will be included with your mail-in ballot.