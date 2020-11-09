California reaches historic voter registration milestone ahead of 2020 General Election

A record 21 million Californians are ready to vote this November—take a look at how your county has measured up.

CALIFORNIA, USA — California has hit an important milestone in terms of voter registration just ahead of the 2020 General Election.

A record 21 million Californians have registered to vote, representing about 83.5 percent of all eligible voters in the state.

“2020 is another record setting year for voter registration in California,” Secretary of State Alex Padilla said in a statement. “Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, our democracy remains strong and resilient.”

The achievement came just 60 days before the Nov. 3 Presidential Election. Voting begins in only 24 days. Mail-in ballots will be sent out starting Oct. 5 and voters will be able to vote early in-person at their county elections office.

Hey California, we just shattered a state record: now 21+ million registered voters! Are you ready for the #November3rd General Election? Register to vote or update your reg at https://t.co/t4XpQhLiKP & let's hit another record! #VoteSafeCA #VoteCalifornia pic.twitter.com/tM7jHWPn13 — CA SOS Vote (@CASOSvote) September 4, 2020

During the 2016 election, just 73 percent of eligible voters were registered a few weeks ahead of the Presidential Election; it's a notable difference from where the state is now.

Breaking down information by county is very telling of where registered voters are coming from in California. For instance, Los Angeles County has one of the highest percentages at 91.5 percent of eligible voters registered. That's a whopping 5.6 million voters.

Meanwhile more rural areas of California, like Tulare, had lower percentages, though there are also many fewer residents in those areas. However, Tulare also had the largest increase in registration since the 2016 election at 31 percent.

Here are some local statistics on voter registration as of July 3:

Sacramento County 1,025,361 eligible voters 836,000 registered voters (81.6%)

San Joaquin County 464,504 eligible voters 336,598 registered voters (72.5%)

Stanislaus County 346,066 eligible voters 266,575 registered voters (77%)

Placer County 285,690 eligible voters 252,283 registered voters (88.3%)

Solano County 293,463 eligible voters 245,392 registered voters (83.6%)

Yolo County 150,716 eligible voters 115,340 registered voters (76.5%)

