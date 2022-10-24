Voters in 'news deserts' at risk of casting ballot based on misleading campaign ads

Some California Counties have one newspaper or none at all, which doesn't allow equal access to trusted sources for residents to make an informed choice when voting.

SAN DIEGO — Election Day is right around the corner and CBS 8 is Working for You to cut through the ads, texts and mailers to give you the facts about what's on the ballot this year.

But for some voters, political ads might be the only source of information they have.

People living in ‘news deserts’ don't have the same access to a variety of trusted sources, like many do in San Diego.

Experts say voters in ‘news deserts’ are at risk of casting their ballots based on misinformation.

“In California, democracy is homework and it should be that case everywhere,” said Nikki Usher, PhD, University of San Diego Associate Professor of Communications.

Usher says that isn't tha case everywhere and for some, it’s harder to discern facts.

“Even though a place may get San Diego news it may be really far from San Diego so that news might not be relevant at all,” said Usher.

They shared a map provided by the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill School Hussman School of Journalism and Media, that shows California’s news deserts.

Sutter and Alpine Counties don't have a newspaper and 12 other counties only have one newspaper. Many of them are on the California, Nevada border and in central California.

“The only thing that they will learn about this election are these political ads and that is not what we want for our democracy,” said Usher.

The professor says these ads are littered with misinformation which can be dangerous in an election.

“Voters are getting misinformation, mislead, strategic communication by campaigns that are deliberately targeted to make them think and vote in a particular way,” said Usher.

Usher wrote an Op-Ed in the LA Times about how they would ideally want more fact checking but says at the very least require more time than the two to eight seconds for transparency.

“There are various regulatory agencies here in California but also at the federal level that could just manage better disclosures around the information and people behind the ads,” said Usher. This way, voters can be empowered to make more informed decisions on their ballot.

“There is the old Spider Man phrase, ‘great power comes great responsibility’ that is the burden Californians have to take on. The downside is that not everyone is doing the work,” said Usher.

The general election is on November 8. To learn more about voter registration and what’s on the ballot go to the San Diego Registrar of Voters.

