Voting by mail is simple, safer and secure

More than 1.9 million mail ballots for the Nov. 3 Presidential General Election were sent out to registered voters earlier this week.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As mail ballots start showing up in mailboxes around San Diego County, the Registrar of Voters office is reminding voters that it’s safer to mark your ballot at home to avoid the risk of contracting COVID-19. More than 1.9 million mail ballots for the Nov. 3 Presidential General Election were sent out to registered voters earlier this week.

Voting by mail is:

  • SIMPLE: A mail ballot, instructions and an “I Voted” sticker are included in the mail ballot packet.
  • SAFER: Avoid long lines, the need for safe distancing and a mask by making voting decisions from the safety of your home.
  • SECURE:Sign and date your envelope, seal your completed ballot inside and return it postage free to a trusted source:

You can also track your ballot by signing up for Where’s My Ballot? You’ll get notifications when the mail ballot is sent to you, when it arrives back at the Registrar’s office and when it’s counted.

To learn more about Vote Safer San Diego and voting in the Nov. 3 election, visit sdvote.com or call (858) 565-5800.

