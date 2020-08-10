Voting by mail is simple, safer and secure

More than 1.9 million mail ballots for the Nov. 3 Presidential General Election were sent out to registered voters earlier this week.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As mail ballots start showing up in mailboxes around San Diego County, the Registrar of Voters office is reminding voters that it’s safer to mark your ballot at home to avoid the risk of contracting COVID-19. More than 1.9 million mail ballots for the Nov. 3 Presidential General Election were sent out to registered voters earlier this week.

Voting by mail is:

A mail ballot, instructions and an “I Voted” sticker are included in the mail ballot packet. SAFER: Avoid long lines, the need for safe distancing and a mask by making voting decisions from the safety of your home.

Avoid long lines, the need for safe distancing and a mask by making voting decisions from the safety of your home. SECURE: Sign and date your envelope, seal your completed ballot inside and return it postage free to a trusted source: Return your ballot through the mail. For a location near you, visit the U.S. Postal Service office or collection box website. Return it to one of 126 mail ballot drop-off locations around the county. Find the closest one to you by visiting the Registrar’s online locator tool. Return it to the Registrar’s office where early voting is already underway from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you plan to drop off your mail ballot there or vote in person, wear a face covering and maintain social distancing.

You can also track your ballot by signing up for Where’s My Ballot? You’ll get notifications when the mail ballot is sent to you, when it arrives back at the Registrar’s office and when it’s counted.