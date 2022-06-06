What you need to know for California's June 7 Primary Election

Voting centers and ballot drop boxes will be open on Election Day, June 7, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Tuesday, June 7 is the final day to cast your ballot in the Gubernatorial Primary Election. Voters can do so at any one of 218 vote centers or 132 official ballot drop box locations around the county.

All will be open on Election Day, June 7, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Any voter who is in line at a vote center or ballot drop box location at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote. However, no one can join the line after the 8 p.m. deadline.

"So far, it's been pretty slow," said Registrar of Voters Cynthia Paes. "We've received just over 360,000 mail ballots.. So those [mail-in ballots] are being processed and will be ready in that first election night count."

Paes said 1.9 million mail-in ballots went out to registered voters.

In most contests, voters will be narrowing the pool of candidates down to the top two. The top two will then face off in November.

"We encourage voters to turn out and vote, have their voice heard. Even in these primary elections, you want your voice heard. We're selecting the two candidates who will run-off in November, so you want to be included in that conversation," said Paes.

If you’re not registered to vote and want to participate in the election, you may visit any vote center to conditionally register and vote provisionally through Election Day.

Once the voter registration is processed and the Registrar’s office confirms the voter did not vote elsewhere in the state, the voter registration becomes active, and the provisional ballot is counted.

Vote centers replace polling places and provide more services. Vote center services include:

Vote in person or drop off a mail-in ballot

Vote using an accessible ballot marking device

Receive assistance and voting materials in multiple languages

Register to vote or update your voter registration and vote on the same day

Voters can use a touch screen to make their selections on the ballot marking device. When finished, the voter will print out the official ballot with their selections. The voter can review the ballot and then it is placed in the ballot box to be counted at the Registrar’s office. The ballot marking device does not store, tabulate or count any votes.

Remember that campaigning or electioneering within 100 feet of a vote center or ballot drop box location is not allowed. This includes the visible display or audible dissemination of information that advocates for or against any candidate on the ballot. Additionally, an individual may not circulate any petitions, including for initiatives, referenda, recall, or candidate nominations.

Learn more about voting in the Gubernatorial Primary Election at sdvote.com, call (858) 565-5800 or toll free at (800) 696-0136.

To locate your vote center, click here.