Encinitas woman plans to fly 1,000 miles to cast her election ballot in person

Her mail-in ballot arrived at her home in Montana with candidate ovals already filled in.

SAN DIEGO — Would you fly one thousand miles just so you could cast your vote?

An Encinitas woman is doing just that, after a mix up with her mail-in ballot in Montana.

“I registered to vote in Montana. We bought property there this year,” said Julie, who asked that her last name not be publicized.

She received the ballot in the mail at her second home in Red Lodge, Montana and that ballot had already been filled out.

That’s right.

The ovals next to the candidates had already been filled in.

“It was about half republican and half democratic,” said Julie.

Julie was planning on voting absentee in Montana and her husband was planning on mailing the ballot to Encinitas. After the ballot arrived filled in, Julie called the Montana elections office in Red Lodge and found out she could exchange the ballot.

But rather than risk another mix-up, she decided she would fly to Montana -- more than one thousand miles -- to cast her vote in person.

“We realized the timing was just so tight that I, fortunately, have frequent flier miles and will be flying there Sunday night so I can pick up a replacement ballot Monday and vote,” Julie said.

The Montana elections office said this appears to be an isolated incident and the ballot was mistakenly mailed to Julie as the result of “human error.”

“If it is a mistake, maybe that person's vote isn't going to count if they destroy it,” Julie said.

The error does not appear to be related to election fraud. It is possible the filled-in ballot had already been exchanged at the office, and it was placed in the wrong ballot pile.

Julie just wants to make sure her vote counts.

“I believe strongly my vote is needed and my whole family votes. My mom, who is in her early 80s, voted for the first time ever this year,” said Julie.

She admitted she was a bit concerned about flying during the pandemic but voting in this election is important to her.

“Matters, vote, vote, vote. Matters,” she said.