SAN DIEGO — An ordinance regarding the use of gas-powered leaf blowers in the city of Encinitas will go into effect for commercial businesses Friday, three months after it went into effect for city operations.



The ordinance, approved by the Encinitas City Council Aug. 21, is being phased in over four months to eliminate the use of gas-powered leaf blowers by Jan. 20, when it will go into effect for residents of Encinitas. Residents and business owners can apply for a city-funded rebate program that partially subsidizes the purchase of an electric or battery-powered replacement.

The ordinance also restricts leaf blower operation to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. City officials said earlier this year that they expect the ordinance to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 128 metric tons by the end of next year. The city's Climate Action Plan includes a goal of reducing emissions by 41% by 2030.



Residents can find a copy of the ordinance and information on the city's Climate Action Plan at encinitasca.gov/Climate.