Faulconer declines to make second run for governor

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Thursday evening he will not run for governor after finishing third with 8% of the vote in last year's recall election.

"It's harder than ever before to get ahead in California. We all know it, which is why a majority of Californians believe our state is on the wrong track,"

Faulconer said in a statement released one day before the deadline to file to run in the June 7 primary.

"I want to run for governor to change this, but the lingering effects of the circus that unfolded toward the end of last year's recall make it extremely difficult to relaunch the type of campaign I would want to run.