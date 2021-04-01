Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer on possible run for governor

No better way to ring in the New Year than taking the first step in turning around California. I’m excited to launch our gubernatorial exploratory committee. I want you to be part of this California comeback. Join us at https://t.co/cj8jqTM4ji More updates soon! pic.twitter.com/xw91llfSTC

Faulconer sat down with News 8 in early December when he said, "I'm seriously considering a run for governor because our state needs new leadership," said Faulconer. "It needs new ideas. I don’t think one-party rule has been working and so when I look at some of the most important issues that we're facing as Californians -- the need to reduce homelessness statewide, which we have done in San Diego, the need to keep our states safe, which we remained the safest big city in the country in San Diego -- when I think about what we've been able to do here and how we've been able to do it, I think we need that same type of energy and results-oriented approach in Sacramento."