Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer on possible run for governor

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, a likely Republican challenger to Governor Gavin Newsom, has endorsed a statewide effort to recall the governor.
On Monday, Faulconer posted a message on Twitter as part of his California comeback saying there's, "No better way to ring in the New Year than taking the first step in turning around California. I'm excited to launch our gubernatorial exploratory committee."
Faulconer, who left San Diego City Hall last month after two terms as mayor, linked to the recall petition website in a tweet criticizing Newsom on Saturday.
Organizers say the effort to recall Newsom has received 911,000 signatures. The number of valid signatures from California registered voters needed to qualify for the ballot is just under 1,496,000 by mid-March.
Faulconer sat down with News 8 in early December when he said, "I'm seriously considering a run for governor because our state needs new leadership," said Faulconer. "It needs new ideas. I don’t think one-party rule has been working and so when I look at some of the most important issues that we're facing as Californians -- the need to reduce homelessness statewide, which we have done in San Diego, the need to keep our states safe, which we remained the safest big city in the country in San Diego -- when I think about what we've been able to do here and how we've been able to do it, I think we need that same type of energy and results-oriented approach in Sacramento."
