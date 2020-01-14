SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors is deciding Tuesday afternoon whether or not to ban flavored tobacco and other vaping products. It would also prohibit smoking and vaping in outdoor dining areas. The proposed ordinance includes a moratorium on e-cigarette devices in the county’s unincorporated areas.

The vote was supposed to happen Tuesday morning, but there were so many speakers on both sides of the issue, that the supervisors moved the item to the afternoon.

Tuesday’s vote comes on the heals of news that a 15-year-old in Texas died from a vaping-related illness. This is the youngest reported death so far nationwide.

As of Jan. 7, the CDC has received reports of more than 2,600 hospitalizations tied to e-cigarette and vaping products. The death toll stands at 57, with several more deaths under investigation.