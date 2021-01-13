San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria to deliver inaugural State of the City address

On Tuesday, the San Diego City Council approved an update to the city code regulating the development and use of properties, including removing the minimum parking limit downtown and allowing businesses to permanently use their private parking lots for outdoor dining.



Among the 44 items in the Land Development Code Update, applicants can also now turn ground-floor commercial spaces into residential uses more quickly. Additionally, recreational amenities in the public right-of-way will no longer need a development permit, and adult day care facility regulations will now be defined in the city's Municipal Code.



"Each component of this update is a step toward fulfilling the city's goals of creating more dynamic neighborhoods that are more inclusive and sustainable," Mayor Todd Gloria said.



"These updates are also about adapting to the challenges we face during this time," he said. "We are enduring a housing crisis and it's important we make it easier to build more homes for San Diegans. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's also critical that we support local businesses and help them get through this."



The city makes updates to the Land Development Code yearly, however several of the updates Tuesday came as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



"Land Development Code updates are crucial to keeping the city progressing in a positive direction, adapting to new trends such as an aging population, and anticipating for what is expected to come," said Planning Department Director Mike Hansen. "These updates remove unnecessary barriers to ensure our city's needs, like making it easier to create housing, are met."