Governor Newsom calls in National Guard troops ahead of the inauguration

"Let me be clear: there will be no tolerance for violence," Newsom said as he outlined the steps being taken to protect California's state Capitol

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that he is calling in the National Guard to help protect the state Capitol ahead of next week's inauguration.

The FBI has warned capitol cities around the nation of potentially armed protests as President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office.

A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed that its Sacramento field office is aware of potential "U.S. Capitol copycats" in California's capital city, as Newsom made it clear that violence will not be tolerated.

"We're taking important steps here in California in light of what we saw in our nation's Capitol last week," Newsom said in a videotaped message.

Those steps include calling in up to 1,000 National Guard troops to Sacramento, as law enforcement braces for the possibility of civil unrest at state capitols throughout the nation.

In light of events in our nation’s capital last week, CA is taking important steps to protect public safety at the State Capitol & across the state.



"We're treating this very seriously and deploying significant resources to protect public safety, critical infrastructure and First Amendment rights," Newsom added. "But let me be clear: there will be no tolerance for violence."

On Thursday, the California Highway Patrol installed a six-foot tall temporary fence, creating a protective perimeter around California's Capitol building.

The CHP also cancelled a permit it had earlier issued for a pro-Trump rally that had been planned in Sacramento this Sunday, citing both COVID-19 public health concerns as well as "the potential for civil unrest".

These preventive measures follow a warning issued by the FBI this week to all state capitols.

An FBI spokesperson based in Sacramento said Thursday, "We are gathering information to identify any potential threats. Our focus is not on peaceful protesters, but on those threatening their safety and the safety of other citizens with violence and destruction of property."

In San DiegoCounty, preparations are underway as well.

"We have the resources ready, should we or should they be required," said San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore.

Gore said that while there have been no reported threats locally in the days leading up to the inauguration, law enforcement is ready.

"We have the mechanisms in place, the structures in place to get those pieces of intelligence into the big mix, so that they can be properly analyzed to determine if we do have a problem," Gore added. "So far we have not seen anything in San Diego."