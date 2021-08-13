Gubernatorial candidates Caitlyn Jenner and John Cox make campaign stops in San Diego

Two candidates running for California governor in the recall race made stops in San Diego. Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner was at the border and John Cox was downtown

SAN DIEGO — Known for grabbing headlines to try to stand out in the recall race for Governor, candidate John Cox stood atop a life-size Monopoly gameboard in downtown San Diego at the Westin Hotel to promote why he is better choice for Governor over current Governor Gavin Newsom.

"What Gavinopoly is bringing us is property taxes, the toll roads, the vehicle license fees, the income tax, the gas tax, the sales tax. These are all crushing the people of the state,” said Cox, who has also been a CPA and business owner for 40 years.

Cox faced off against Newsom in 2018 as the Republican nominee for California's gubernatorial election, where he lost. He said his Kodiak Bear named Tag will be rejoining his campaign.

"The Bear is back in there, and you know that is going to get people’s attention and getting people to remember who I am,” Cox said.

Just 30 miles south at the San Diego / Tijuana Border, recall candidate and celebrity Caitlyn Jenner called out Newsom for not coming to the border wall.

"Newsom has never even been down to the border, I cannot believe that this guy has been in office I never been to the border,” Jenner said.

Hiking along the steel border barrier in the heat, Jenner heard concerns from border agents part of the National Border Patrol Council and said she is an inclusive Republican, who is 100% against illegal immigration.

“Walls work. I want to get a construction crew and put it up right there. Let’s finish this gap no matter what it takes,” Jenner said.

Jenner and the group paused to watch people in Tijuana enter the U.S. by crossing the border. Both Jenner and Cox said they are "outsider" candidates bringing unique and needed perspectives to the recall race.