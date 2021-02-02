Kevin Faulconer, former San Diego mayor, launches campaign for CA governor

Falconer made the announcement via social media including a post on Twitter where he said "California has so much promise. But Gavin Newsom's broken promises have become our problems. His leadership is failing our state. It's time for the California Comeback. I'm excited to officially launch my campaign for Governor. Join me."

Faulconer sat down with News 8 in early December when he said, "I'm seriously considering a run for governor because our state needs new leadership," said Faulconer. "It needs new ideas. I don’t think one-party rule has been working and so when I look at some of the most important issues that we're facing as Californians -- the need to reduce homelessness statewide, which we have done in San Diego, the need to keep our states safe, which we remained the safest big city in the country in San Diego -- when I think about what we've been able to do here and how we've been able to do it, I think we need that same type of energy and results-oriented approach in Sacramento."